Minnesota State Mankato, ranked No. 3 in Division II, rolled to a 62-7 victory over Wayne State on Saturday in Mankato.

It was the 33rd consecutive regular-season victory for the Mavericks (9-0, 5-0 NSIC South), who clinched at least a share of the overall NSIC championship.

Seven different players scored touchdowns for the Mavericks, who outgained the Wildcats 556-214 and had a 34:50 to 25:10 advantage in time of possession.

Ryan Schlichte completed 10-of-12 passes for 151 yards and two TDs and rushed for a TD to pace the Mavericks. Shane Zylstra had nine receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown.

The Mavericks have outscored their opponents, 217-24, in the last three weeks.

Augustana 21, Concordia (St. Paul) 20: Jarod Epperson's 2-yard TD run and Luis Guarita's PAT with 52 seconds remaining lifted the host Vikings past the Golden Bears. Following the touchdown, the Vikings' Luke Fritsch sealed the victory with an interception.

Bemidji State 38, St. Cloud State 14: Emmett Enright passed for 435 yards and three touchdowns and Makalo Harn rushed for 112 yards and two TDs to lead the host Beavers past the Huskies. Enright completed 27 of 36 passes.

Minnesota Duluth 63, Minnesota-Crookston 0: Wade Sullivan rushed for 180 yards and a TD and Cazz Martin rushed for 179 yards and three TDs as the Bulldogs ran past the visiting Golden Eagles.

MSU Moorhead 49, Minot State 20: Jakup Sinani passed for 513 yards and four TDs to fuel the Dragons' victory over the host Beavers. Sinani completed 40 of 51 passes. Ryan Bieberdorf caught 13 passes for 153 yards and a TD and Jake Richter caught 10 passes for 207 yards and a TD.

Winona State 41, SW Minnesota State 13: Sam Santiago-Lloyd rushed for 140 yards and two TDs to help the Warriors pull away in Marshall, Minn. The Warriors outscored the Mustangs 28-7 in the second half.

UMAC

Martin Luther 49, Minnesota-Morris 0: The league-leading Knights (7-1, 6-0 UMAC) rolled to the victory in New Ulm, Minn., behind Ethan Aguilar, who passed for 229 yards and three TDs.

St. Scholastica 61, Iowa Wesleyan 8: Zach Edwards passed for 421 yards and four TDs as the host Saints (6-2, 4-2 UMAC) rolled to the victory.

Westminster 24, Crown 7: Kalyn Davis rushed for 143 yards and a TD as the host Blue Jays held off the Storm in Fulton, Mo. Jared Gilmore passed for 190 yards and a TD for the Storm.

Midwest Conference

St. Norbert 49, Macalester 7: Nate Ihlenfeldt rushed for 161 yards and two TDs to lead the visiting Green Knights past the Scots.