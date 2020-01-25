No. 11 Minnesota Duluth scored three goals in the second period and three goals in the third to rout No. 2 North Dakota 7-3 on Friday night in the opener of an NCHC series at Amsoil Arena.

Kobe Roth had two goals to lead UMD, which trailed 3-1 after the Fighting Hawks scored twice in the first six minutes of the second period. Jordan Kawaguchi had a power-play goal to put North Dakota ahead 2-1, and Matt Kiersted scored less than two minutes later.

After that it was all Bulldogs, six goals in a row. Cole Koepke's shorthanded goal midway through the period started the rally. Quinn Olson's power-play goal tied the score, and Nick Swaney, with 50 seconds left in the second, gave UMD the lead at 4-3.

Western Michigan 6, St. Cloud State 2: The host Broncos, who got goals from six different players, took a 3-0 lead in the 16th minute of the opening period.

Big Ten

No. 19 Michigan State 4, No. 9 Penn State 2: Patrick Khodorenko scored the first or only goal in each period to lead the host Spartans over the Nittany Lions. He has 14 goals this season. John Lethemon made 40 saves for the win.

Wisconsin 6, Notre Dame 4: Cole Caufield had a hat trick as the visiting Badgers beat the Irish.

WCHA

No. 3 Minnesota State Mankato 3, Bemidji State 2: Dallas Gerards, a junior forward, gave the host Mavericks a 3-1 lead at 5:10 of the third. The win was MSU Mankato's eighth in a row.

