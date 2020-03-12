The Minnesota State High School League said Thursday it will limit attendance at tournament games starting Friday to participants, media and “a small number of school-approved’’ fans of teams.

The decision affects the girls’ basketball state tournament, boys’ basketball section games and the adapted hockey state tournament.

Owing to the rapidly evolving COVIDS-19 virus situation, plans for the boys’ basketball state tournament, which starts next Wednesday, are “still being developed and will be communicated at a later date,’’ the league said in a statement.

Starting Friday, tournament attendance is “limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team,’’ the statement said.

The league also said consolation and third-place games for girls’ basketball and adapted floor hockey have been canceled.

Basketball games are being played at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota, and Concordia University. The adapted hockey tournament is Friday and Saturday at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

“While the changes in our tournaments are unfortunate, we recognize that a collective community response is critical to supporting the health of our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19,’’ league Executive Director Erich Martens said in the statement. “The MSHSL intends to do everything possible to allow participating students who have earned the opportunity to compete in these special tournaments to do so.’’

The league said, “It is critical that all attendees at tournaments follow the recommendations regarding personal hygiene and avoidance of contact with anyone who is experiencing respiratory complications or fever. Any potential attendee who does not feel well, participant or fan, is expected to refrain from attending tournaments.

Schools will receive information from the league for determining their list of designated spectators. All designated spectators must present an ID and purchase a ticket to enter the venue, the league said.