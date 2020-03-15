When Minnesota schools shut down on Wednesday, all spring sports practice will cease as well.

After Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday ordered that schools be closed at least eight days — through March 27 — the Minnesota State High School League said "there will be no MSHSL activities and athletics at any member school'' throughout that period.

"This includes all participation including, but not limited to training, practices, scrimmages and contests,'' the league said.

The move comes after the league on Friday delayed the start of games between schools until April 6 at the earliest, amid growing concern about curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The league reiterated Sunday that those restrictions on games remain in effect.

Practice and training has been underway for six of the 10 spring sports, including softball, track and field, badminton, adapted bowling, adapted softball and synchronized swimming.

Baseball and golf practice is eligible to start Monday, although it's not clear how the the league's announcement will affect those sports until Wednesday. Lacrosse and boys' tennis practices, originally set to begin March 23, will be delayed through March 27.

The league's announcement on Friday also prohibited any competition against other schools, including scrimmages, until April 6 at the earliest.

Before the restrictions were put into place, outdoor sports softball and track and field could have started competing as early as this Thursday. Baseball, boys' tennis, and golf could have held games, matches and meets on March 26.

Lacrosse, the last of the spring sports to start holding games, originally wasn't expected to start playing games until April 9.