The Minnesota State High School League has called an emergency meeting of its executive commitee for 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss COVID-19 effects on prep sports and activities.

The meeting, called by league president Bonnie Spohn Schmaltz, will be conducted at the organization’s office in Brooklyn Center, with a number of participants calling in by phone.

Items on the meeting’s agenda include “cancellation/postponements/awards for tournaments and activities’’ as well as office operating procedures and financial information.

Spring sports practices were shut down Wednesday, consistent with the closing of Minnesota schools through March 27. No games or competitions can be held until April 6, although the league said it would be continuing to monitor the situation.

Last week winter sports state and section tournaments were shut down for girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball and adapted floor hockey.

