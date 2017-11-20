The Minnesota State High School League on Monday approved the hiring of Erich Martens, principal at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, as the league's first new executive director since 1988.

Martens, a former high school coach and previous league board member, will replace Dave Stead, 74, who is stepping down Feb. 1.

Martens, a school principal for more than a decade, was approved at a special meeting of the league's board of directors at the league's headquarters in Brooklyn Center. He had been recommended from a group of three finalists by the league's selection committee.

The board initially planned to consider the committee's recommendation at its regularly scheduled board meeting on Nov. 30. But last week, after publicizing the three finalists on Nov. 13, board president Dave Swanberg told board members in a letter that "all parties would be better served'' by moving up the board vote. He noted that a provisional round of candidate interviews scheduled for last Thursday was not needed and that background, reference and contractual aspects could be completed last week.

The league said Friday that Martens had accepted the position, pending board approval. He takes over an organization, with nearly 500 member schools, that oversees high school sports and activities statewide and generates most of its revenue from state tournaments.

Stead, who announced in August that he was relinquishing the job, is the longest-serving executive director in the league's 101-year history. He is the nation's second-longest tenured leader of a state high school athletic association.

Stead will assume a senior administrative role with the organization after he steps down.

