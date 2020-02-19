The opening game of the 1A state girls' hockey tournament offered up a bit of a surprise when unseeded Willmar pulled within 3-2 of No. 2 Warroad early in the second period on Friday.

But Warroad came back with three goals in a seven-minute span to defeat ther Cardinals 7-4 at the Xcel Energy center. Hutchinson plays Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the next quarterfinal, scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Two more games are set for tonight.

Complete reports on today's games are here: