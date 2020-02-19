The opening game of the 1A state girls' hockey tournament offered up a bit of a surprise when unseeded Willmar pulled within 3-2 of No. 2 Warroad early in the second period on Friday.
But Warroad came back with three goals in a seven-minute span to defeat ther Cardinals 7-4 at the Xcel Energy center. Hutchinson plays Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the next quarterfinal, scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
Two more games are set for tonight.
Complete reports on today's games are here:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Minnetonka driver wasn't wrong to go wide right while making left turn, appeals court says
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Minnetonka driver wasn't wrong to go wide right while making left turn, appeals court says
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Minnetonka driver wasn't wrong to go wide right while making left turn, appeals court says
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Minnetonka driver wasn't wrong to go wide right while making left turn, appeals court says
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
How it happened: Attempted push of Newman led to violent crash
When Ryan Blaney pushed fellow Ford driver Ryan Newman in the final lap of the Daytona 500, it was something both men have done hundreds of times on superspeedways.
Motorsports
Newman alert, walking around hospital after crash at Daytona
Ryan Newman is fully alert, walking around the hospital and joking with staff two days after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Nation
University of Michigan investigates doctor sex abuse claims
Several former patients have alleged that a late University of Michigan physician sexually abused them during exams, with one accuser saying Dr. Robert E. Anderson's actions over several decades made him a "sexual predator."
Sports
Warroad opens 1A girls' hockey quarterfinals by holding off Willmar
No. 2-seeded Warroad broke open the game with three goals during a seven-minute span of the second period.
Twins
Brock Holt, Milwaukee Brewers finalize 1-year contract
Ultilityman Brock Holt and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract Wednesday, a deal that includes a team option for 2021.