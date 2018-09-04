ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Fair organizers say this year's event attracted a record number of people.
More than 2 million people visited the Great Minnesota Get Together which concluded its 12-day run on Labor Day. The fair set an all-time single day attendance record on Saturday with more than 270,000 visitors.
The number of 2018 visitors broke record attendance of about 1,997,000 set last year.
The fair featured nearly 15,000 animals, 900 free music performances, hundreds of educational exhibits and thousands of food and beverage offerings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
The Latest: Tropical storm closes oil platforms and casinos
The Latest on Tropical Storm Gordon (all times local):
Movies
Ex-deputy sued over 2003 disappearance of black man
The family of a black man who disappeared nearly 15 years ago filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing a former sheriff's deputy of killing him, and filmmaker Tyler Perry took part in announcing the lawsuit.
Variety
Ties between urban horsemen, Mennonites bolster old trade
At an inner-city stable in one of the grittiest areas of Baltimore, a vanishing breed of urban horsemen prepares for its weekly visit to Pennsylvania Dutch country, where Mennonite farmers are helping to carry on a merchant tradition handed down through generations of African-American families.
Variety
For Minnesota's 'batch cooking boss,' food can be medicine that actually tastes good
Minneapolis foodie Stephanie A. Meyer has found a following serving up paleo-friendly menus.
Books
Book Review: 'Small Fry' more than a Steve Jobs story
"Small Fry: A Memoir" (Grove Press), by Lisa Brennan-JobsThe ghost of Steve Jobs haunts "Small Fry," the memoir by his first daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs. He…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.