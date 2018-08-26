Friday, Aug. 31

MPR Day

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: 311 and the Offspring: With Gym Class Heroes. 7 p.m.

DNR PARK: Steel Bridges Band: 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 7 p.m.; Ecuador Manta: 5-9 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Black Market Brass: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; The Men of New Hope: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Tropical Zone Orchestra: 8 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; Kazual: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Cowboy Mouth: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.; Steve Augeri: 8:30 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Gypsy Mania: 6:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Martin Devaney: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Rod Cerar Orchestra: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contest: 11:30 a.m.; The Okee Dokee Brothers: 3, 4 & 5 p.m.; Chastity Brown: 8 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: Engineering Design Challenge Showcase: Youth teams display their Rube Goldberg machines and answer questions from the public. 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.; 4-H Share-the-Fun Showcase: 4-H clubs from across the state perform. 6:30 p.m.; 4-H Fashion Revue Show: 6:30 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Watch cows being milked, join in activities and competitions and learn about cows and how your food goes from farm to table. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Moo Booth: Video Presentations: Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. 9, 10 a.m., noon, 1:30, 2, 6 & 7 p.m.; Moo Sample Station: Free treats courtesy of local food organizations. Located outside the Cattle Barn on the northwest corner. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Moo Booth: Moo Live: Presentations and interactive activities highlighting the wonderful world of cows and agriculture. Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. 11 a.m., 3 & 4 p.m.; Moo Booth: Moo Quiz Show: Compete for prizes against your fellow fair guests as you test your knowledge of beef and dairy cattle. 5:30 p.m.; AGDAY365: A quiz show on the Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. 12:30 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: CHS Miracle of Birth Center: This agricultural education exhibit is the birthplace of nearly 200 animals. New this year: FFA youth will lead hands-on AG-tivities and make-and-take crafting to help young people earn a "Bag of Ag" (while supplies last). 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Dairy Goodness: Meet and learn with the Princess Kay of the Milky Way Finalists. 11 a.m.; Thank a Farmer Magic Show: Noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; Food, Facts and Farming: 1 & 5 p.m.; Two Truths and a Lie: 3 p.m.; National Honey Queen: Meet and learn with the National Honey Queen. 6 p.m.

DAILY MALL PARADE: The 14-block parade route begins near the Haunted House, heads north on Cosgrove St., west on Randall Av and south on Underwood St. 2 p.m.

DAIRY BUILDING: Butter Sculptures: Princess Kay and court will have their likeness carved into 90-pound blocks of butter by a live sculptor. One sculpture is created each day while the princesses and sculptor rotate in a display cooler and answer questions from the audience. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: MPR Day: MPR News, Classical MPR and 89.3 The Current team up for live broadcasts, conversations with local newsmakers, live performances, local music and more throughout the day. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

DNR PARK: Smokey Bear: 11 a.m. & 11 p.m.; DNR Fire Prevention Building: Learn about firefighting equipment and the impact of fires. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; DNR Fire Tower: Climb the DNR Fire Tower (weather permitting) to get a bird's-eye view of the fairgrounds and learn what it's like to watch for wildfires from a tower. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Ask a DNR Expert: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; DNR Building: The Minnesota outdoors are showcased; aquariums show fish in their native habitats. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fish Pond Talks: 9:45, 10:45, 11:45 a.m., 12:45, 1:45, 2:45, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45 & 6:45 p.m.; Emerald Ash Borer Costumed Character: Noon & 2 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: Education and health institutions and nonprofits offer information and free goodies. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; West Coast Swing Dancers: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; River City Cloggers: 3:30, 4:30 & 5:30 p.m.

EXPO PLACE: Interact Theater: 10:15, 11 a.m., 12:30 & 1:15 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Great Big Sandbox: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Alphabet Forest: Meet authors, pose for photos with fair letters and make crafts. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Math On-A-Stick: Explore math ideas, go on a number scavenger hunt and take the pentagon challenge. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Allez-OOPS!: 10:30, 11:30 a.m. & 3 p.m.; Sean Emery: 12:30 & 5 p.m.; Jared Sherlock: 1:30, 4 & 6 p.m.; County Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.

FINE ARTS CENTER: Be a fine arts detective using observation skills and clues to find specific art pieces throughout the fine arts exhibition. Also daily featured artists and artist talks. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

GIANT SING ALONG: Group karaoke. South side of Murphy Av. between Underwood and Cooper streets. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

HORSE BARN: EquiMania!: Interactive equine education with full-size skeletons, anatomy models, tail-braiding and stations detailing horse behavior and rider safety. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Storyteller Who Helps Imaginations Fly: Festival of Nations Demonstration Stage. Noon, 1:30, 3 & 4:30 p.m.

LASER ENCORE'S LASER HITZ SHOW: High-powered aerial laser beams dance above fair guests while colorful images light up a gigantic screen — all choreographed to your favorite hit music. At the intersection of Randall Av. and Cosgrove St. 9:15 p.m.

LITTLE FARM HANDS: A hands-on agricultural education exhibit for children. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

OLD IRON SHOW: Reminiscent of the old Machinery Hill, rare and fully operational antique farm equipment is displayed and demonstrated. Near Little Farm Hands on Lee Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

NORTHWOODS: All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash: 11 a.m., 2 & 4:30 p.m.; Timberworks Lumberjack Show: 3, 5:30 & 7 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Relax & Recharge Station: Free water, phone charging and more. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: History On-A-Schtick: 9:30 & 10:30 a.m.; Buckets and Tap Shoes: 6 p.m.

SPIRIT OF AVIATION: Learn about the Experimental Aircraft Association through a 360-degree virtual reality video experience. Build a foam glider, flight simulation and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

SWINE BARN: Oink Booth: A glimpse into the world of pig farming. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Pig Tales: A narrated talk and Q&A about pigs. 11 a.m.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DRIVEN TO DISCOVER: Participate in studies by a variety of university departments, talk with researchers and learn about their fascinating work. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

VISITORS PLAZA: Fairborne and Fairchild Appearance: Free photo opportunities and autograph sessions with our lovable State Fair mascots. 11 a.m. & 4 p.m.

WALKING HISTORY TOUR: A free, self-guided tour revealing State Fair history with three new stops. Pick up a brochure at any of the 12 stops on the fairgrounds.

WEST END MARKET: History & Heritage Center: Showcases the competition, entertainment, agriculture, food, merchandise, rides & games and Minnesota industry that have been the heart of the fair for a century and a half. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Milking Demonstrations: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 6 p.m.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: Weaver's Guild of Minnesota: Demonstrations of loom and hand weaving, spinning and wool carding. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sean Sherman & The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Food Lab: 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 & 3 p.m.

DNR PARK: Raptor Displays and Flying Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.; Introduction to Fly Fishing: 1 & 3 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: ReUSE Minnesota Demonstrations: 10 a.m., 12:30, 3 & 5:30 p.m.; Renewing the Countryside Cooking Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: FIRST Robotics Demonstrations: High school FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics teams showcase the inner workings of their constructed robots as they navigate through various tasks. 10 a.m., noon & 3 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: All About Brittany Dogs: 10 a.m., noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; St. Paul Police K-9 Foundation: 7 p.m.

THE X-ZONE: 3rd Lair SkatePark: High-flying BMX bike and skateboarding demonstrations. Noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30 & 6 p.m.

JUDGING

4-H BUILDING: 4-H Chef for a Day Cook-Off: 2 & 6 p.m.

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: Minnesota Bonsai Society State Fair Bonsai Show: Noon-9 p.m.; Orchid Society of Minnesota Annual State Fair Show: Noon-9 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Make It Better With Butter Contest: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10 a.m.; Moo Booth: Cottage Cheese & Yogurt Eating Contest: Sign-up begins at 10 a.m. Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10:30 a.m.; Agrilympics Awards Ceremony: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 2:30 p.m.; Moo Booth Butter Carve-O-Rama: Try your hand at carving a one-pound block of butter! Three age divisions and prizes! Contest sign-up begins at 4 p.m. Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 4:30 p.m.

COMPEER ARENA: 4-H Llama Showmanship Judging: 8 a.m.; FFA Safe Tractor Operator's Contest: Outside west of the arena. 9:30 a.m.; FFA Dairy Cattle, General Livestock Judging Contests: 5 p.m.; Llama Open Class Showmanship and Halter: 9:30 a.m.

DNR PARK: DNR Commissioner's 4-H and FFA Youth Awards: 11 a.m.

WARNER COLISEUM: State Fair Horse Show: Supreme Championship & Signature Classes with Breed Classes and Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship. 12:30 p.m.; State Fair Horse Show: Appaloosa, Pinto and Paint Horses, State Fair Signature Youth Western Pleasure, speed events. 6 p.m. State Fair Horse Show: Northwoods Trail Cup Challenge, Appaloosa, Paint, Pinto, Quarter Horse: 7:30 p.m.

ANIMALS

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Hand Milking: Find out if you have what it takes to milk a cow. Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.; Moo Booth: Talk to the Animals Show: Learn about, see and meet some of your favorite farm animals. Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 12:20 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Meet the Animals: Q&A with FFA members and their animals. 10 a.m.

HORSE BARN: Aisle of Breeds: A showcase of different breeds and types of horses. Meet the horses and owners and get answers to equine questions. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: A 6,600-square-foot open-air pavilion just west of the former Pet Center will house purebred dog breed booths and the Pet Surgery Suite, where Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association members perform spay and neuter surgeries. A nearby structure will feature merchants selling pet-centric treats and accessories. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Minnesota Purebred Dog Breeders Association: 9, 11 a.m., 1, 3 & 5 p.m.; Pet Surgery: 10 a.m., noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; Rhonda Meath & Her German shepherds: 6 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: The Common Table: Minnesota Eats: Interactive exhibit inspires Minnesotans to get connected to the food they eat. Featuring various garden types including an aquaponics system, more than 200 edible plants, an interactive foodscape and waste reduction kitchen as well as dirt and compost displays, all informed by members of the local food community. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Garden Kaleidoscopes: Peer into distinctive garden kaleidoscopes and see gorgeous flowers transform into mesmerizing images of color and movement. These three unique metal sculptures and spinning flower bowls are created by artist Robert C. Anderson of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild: Beer education presentations. Sip on a variety of rotating beer flights from more than 80 of the state's breweries and brew pubs. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Department of Agriculture: Learn what you need to know to sell your canned pickles or salsa, pick up a free packet of flower seeds, snap a photo with a beekeeper and meet a farmer. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota State Floral Association's 'Floralpalooza Celebrates the Seasons!': Local florist members present floralscapes that depict the dramatic mood swings of Minnesota seasons. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural & Natural Resource Sciences: Discover how the university tackles local and global challenges through interactive displays, hands-on activities and advice from master gardeners. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Water Conservation Practices for Irrigating Your Lawn: Meet University of Minnesota turfgrass science experts to learn about water conservation practices for your lawn. Discover the benefits of auditing your irrigation system, planting drought-tolerant turfgrasses, utilizing smart controllers, rain sensors, soil moisture sensors and much more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Lazy Sustainable Gardening: 10 a.m.; Ask the Apple Grower: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Ask the Cider Maker: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Ask the Minnesota Grape Growers Association: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Looking Inside the Hive: 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.; Human Critter Control: 11 a.m.; Cooking with Honey: 11, 11:30 a.m. & noon; Clear, Simple, Sustainable and Fearless Pruning: Noon; Meet a Straw Bale Gardner: 12:30 p.m.; Gardening After Surgery: 1 p.m.; Crop Art Demonstrations by Linda Paulsen: 1-5 p.m.; Hydroponic Gardening the Very Easy Way: 2 p.m.; Lazy, Feel Good Recipes: 3 p.m.; Straw Bale Solutions: 3 p.m.; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Talks: 3 & 6 p.m.; Beekeeper's Corner: Mini-Classes for Beekeepers: 3, 3:15, 3:30 & 3:45 p.m.; Fall Lawn Care: 4 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: FFA Landscape Design & Construction Displays: For this year's theme, "Garden for Pollinators," teams create a display that incorporates any plant material that will tolerate and thrive in an area with sun or shade. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: Home to the finest needlework, handcrafts, baking and canning that Minnesota has to offer. The featured exhibits are a to-scale miniature room by Minnesota Miniature Guild and "Tinkertoy Midway," a display made of thousands of Tinkertoys. The brand-new Cambria Kitchen makes its decked-out debut, featuring demonstrations from a high-profile chef and local culinary organizations. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Needleworkers' Guild of Minnesota: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Paper Marbling for Book Binding: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Recipe Card Roundup: Each day different blue-ribbon winning recipe cards will be given away. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. & 4-5 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Eco Experience: The latest in easy, everyday reduce-reuse-recycle how-tos, healthy cooking, innovations in green technology and transportation, the 15-foot talking Paul Bunyan and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Green or Not: 10 a.m.; How to Design and Build a Tiny House: Noon; Plant Trees Like You Mean It Sustainably: 2 p.m.; Low Maintenance Edible Landscapes: 4 p.m.; Have Fun and Stay Safe on Your Bicycle: 5 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Minnesota Wine: Unique Factors and Flavors: 3:30 p.m.