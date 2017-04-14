Forty-two years after introducing what grew into an iconic Minnesota State Fair food item, the folks at Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds are calling it quits.

Not to worry: the deep-fried delicacy will continue to be served at three other fairgrounds vendors. But Dick and Donna Mueller and Audrey Skarda have decided to retire.

“The three of us, we have to be done,” said Dick Mueller. “We’re all 80 years old, and we can’t be working 16, 18 hours a day.”

The stand is one of four at the fairgrounds selling cheese curds.

“We were the first,” said Mueller. “All the rest have been copy cats.”

(For those unfamiliar with the delicacy, the version at the Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds stand starts with small pieces of fresh Cheddar cheese from Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery in Ellsworth, Wis. They’re dipped in a batter, deep-fried in soybean oil and served in half-pound portions in paper baskets).

Given their adored status, it’s surprising to learn that cheese curds weren’t an immediate hit.

“It took about three or four years for them to catch on,” Mueller told the Star Tribune in 1996. “But in the last seven or eight years, they’ve sold like crazy.”

They did, indeed. In 1991, the operation hit sales of $263,000 (that’s $463,000 in 2017 dollars), which placed the stand as the fair’s second-highest grossing food vendor. “We got lucky,” said Mueller.

They remained in the Food Building until 2002, when they were replaced by their Mouth Trap competitors and relocated to a building they built at Dan Patch Avenue and Underwood Street.

In 2016, the stand reported gross sales of $392,000, which represented about 20 percent of all deep-fried curd sales on the fairgrounds.

“We get approached fairly regularly about transferring licensing within families,” said Jerry Hammer, the fair’s general manager. “And most but not all requests are approved. We never got that request from Dick and his family.”

Last fall, Mueller notified the fair that he would not renew his application. Mueller said his son applied, post-sale, to fill the space, but the request was denied.

“They have the right to do what they want,” said Mueller.

Following fair covenants, the building and its equipment were appraised by a fair-appointed appraiser, and it was purchased by the fair. Hammer said several tenants are looking at the building. This much is certain: the new tenant won’t be frying cheese curds.

“There are a few possibilities that we’re zeroing in on,” he said. “It’s like buying a house. Until you close, and have the keys, nothing is finalized.”

The Muellers and the Skardas raised their kids -- and later, their grandchildren -- at the stand.

“It was one of the greatest things you could do as a family,” he said. “Working together, sweating together, every year. With 42 years, we’ve got to be a part of Minnesota history.”

Fans began voicing their concern for the stand's closing on social media. The hashtag #savethecurds started trending on Twitter.

Rick Nelson • 612-673-4757

@RickNelsonStrib