As always, the lineup for the Minnesota State Fair free stages announced Tuesday includes a little something for almost everyone, with veteran acts such as En Vogue, Tower of Power and the BoDeans leading the roster along with local favorite Har Mar Superstar, country singer Clay Walker and a former singer of Journey.

No, not THAT former singer of Journey.

Steve Augeri, who replaced Steve Perry as the “Don’t Stop Believin’” hitmakers’ frontman during the lean years of 1997-2005, is among the acts down to play a two-night stand at the bandshell, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

“My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” and “Free Your Mind” singers En Vogue – with two of their original ‘90s members still in tow – went over well at the Twin Cities Pride festival last summer and will be back to play the bandshell Aug. 27-28. Dakota regulars Tower of Power (Aug. 23-24) and Wisconsin folk-rockers the BoDeans (Aug. 25-26) seem to draw a good Minnesota crowd every summer. Har Mar Superstar (Sept. 2-3) will play to hometown fairgoers fresh off his successful string of Sam Cooke tribute dates, which culminates with a June 23 gig at the Fitzgerald Theater.

The daytime offerings on the Leinie’s bandshell will include: three Louisiana music mainstays, Cowboy Mouth, Terrence Simien & the Zydeco Experience and Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots; two country music family heirs, Carlene Carter and Ben Haggard; ‘90s country singer Bryan White; two buzzing young women’s groups, Charlie Faye & the Fayettes and the Secret Sisters; one whole hip-hop act, the Reminders; and regulars such as Tonic Sol-fa and the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band.

Spread out among the schedule for the rest of the free stages are: the Okee Dokee Brothers, Chastity Brown, Siama’s Congo Roots, Black Market Brass, the High 48s, the Last Revel, Mariachi Jalisco de Minnesota, Ipso Facto, the Dave and Deke Combo, Café Accordion Orchestra, Martin Devaney, the Mad Ripple Hootenanny, the Church of Cash and dozens more.

All these acts are free with fair admission. See the full daily schedule at mnstatefair.org/schedule. The lineup for the grandstand was finalized two weeks ago with an announcement of shows by Trampled by Turtles, Old Dominion and Hairball.

Here’s the nightly Leinie’s Lodge Bandshell lineup:

Aug 23 & 24 – Tower of Power – 50th Anniversary Tour 2018

Aug. 25 & 26 – BoDeans

Aug. 27 & 28 – En Vogue

Aug. 29 & 30 – Clay Walker

Aug. 31 & Sept. 1 – Journey Former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri

Sept. 2 & 3 – Har Mar Superstar

All shows start at 8:30 p.m.