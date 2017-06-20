Gallery: Wild Bill's Breakfast Bake: Scrambled eggs, roasted chicken and chorizo sausage baked and topped with salsa and a mix of lettuce, pickled red onions and cilantro. At The Blue Barn.

Let the calorie counting begin.

The Minnesota State Fair announced its 2017 class of new foods on Tuesday morning, and 10 weeks from now, fairgoers will be judging which classics-in-making are among the latest enclave of on-a-stick oddities and deep-fried delights.

At the top of the list? Cookie dough, in four flavors (Brownie Batter Swirl, gluten-free Chocolate Chip Cookie, European Cookie Butter and Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake with Blueberries), at the always-innovative Blue Moon Dine-In Theater.

Bacon is big, with grilled cinnamon bun sandwiches filled with bacon and peanut butter at the Sandwich Stop, an on-a-stick Belgian waffle with bacon bits in the batter at Granny's Kitchen Fudge Puppies, the "Double Dose of Pork Belly" burger at RC's BBQ, tater tots topped with bananas and bacon at the Snack House, a waffle bowl filled with hash browns, scrambled eggs and bacon at LuLu's Public House, bacon-wrapped pork belly and mashed potato croquettes served on a skewer at Swine & Spuds and sliced peppers and bacon with truffle oil mayonnaise on top of waffle fries at the Blue Barn.

Potential talkers range from deep-fried avocados at O'Gara's at the Fair, duck bacon and sweet corn-filled wontons at Giggles' Campfire Grill, a pizza-burrito hybrid at the Green Mill and a Kernza flour-made eclair filled with sweet corn pastry cream and topped with blueberry glaze, baked by the Birchwood Cafe in Minneapolis for the Farmers Union Coffee Shop.

One of the new foods coming to the State Fair: Memphis Totchos (sliced bananas and sauteed bacon over tater tots, topped with peanut sauce) at Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum.

New vendors include bubble tea in mango and strawberry flavors (plus giant egg rolls on a stick and Vietnamese iced coffee) at Que Viet, three flavors (ranch, garlic and jalapeno) cheese curds at Miller's Flavored Cheese Curds, all kinds of soft-serve ice cream treats at Waffle Cones and breakfast panini sandwiches at the Hideaway Speakeasy.

Here's the full list:

BACON:

Bacon Fluffernutter: Grilled cinnamon bun sandwich with a bacon, peanut butter and marshmallow cream filling, at the Sandwich Shop (Clough St. between Carnes Av. and Judson Av.)

Bacon Up Pup: A Belgian waffle served on-a-stick with bacon in the batter, dipped in chocolate, drizzled with maple syrup and topped with whipped cream and bacon, at Granny's Kitchen Fudge Puppies (Underwood St. between Dan Patch Av. and Carnes Av.)

Breakfast Buddy Bowl: Waffle bowl filled with hash browns, maple syrup, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and bacon and topped with a biscuit, country sausage gravy and green onions, at LuLu's Public House (West End Market)

Double Dose of Pork Belly: 100 percent ground pork belly burger, topped with crisp smoked pork belly, pepper jack cheese, coleslaw and pickled onions and served on a toasted bun, at RC's BBQ (Dan Patch Av. between Liggett St. and Chambers St.)

Duck Bacon Wontons: Duck bacon, grilled sweet corn and cream cheese combined inside deep-fried wontons and served with dipping sauce, at Giggles' Campfire Grill (Lee Av. and Cooper St.)

Memphis Totchos: Tater tots topped with sliced bananas, sautéed bacon and peanut sauce, at Snack House (Warner Coliseum)

Swine & Spuds: Bacon-wrapped pork belly and mashed potato croquettes served on a skewer and topped with a choice of homestyle gravy, Korean bulgogi barbeque sauce or sweet chili sauce, at Swine & Spuds (Warner Coliseum)

Triple Truffle Trotters: Sliced peppers and bacon with truffle oil mayonnaise on top of waffle fries, at the Blue Barn (West End Market)

SWEETS

Bowl O' Dough: Scoops of (safe to eat) raw cookie dough in four flavors (Brownie Batter Swirl, gluten-free Chocolate Chip Cookie, European Cookie Butter made with Biscoff spiced cookies and Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake with Blueberries in a sugar cookie dough), all served with a side of sea salt-flavored ice milk, at Blue Moon Dine-In Theater (Carnes Av. and Chambers St.)

Chocolate Popover with Peanut Butter Spread: Hot out-of-the-oven chocolate popover with a side of peanut butter spread, at LuLu's Public House (West End Market)

Honey Puffs, also known as Loukamades: Deep-fried dough balls, tossed in a sweet syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, at Dino's Gyros (Carnes Av. between Nelson St. and Underwood St.)

Pie'n the Sky Malt & Sundae: A sweet and tart mix of crunchy, spiced "airplane" cookies and lemon curd, topped with dark chocolate drizzle and served with vanilla ice cream as a sundae or malt, at the Dairy Goodness Bar (Dairy Building)

Sweet Corn Blueberry Éclair: Kernza flour éclair filled with sweet corn pastry cream and topped with blueberry glaze, baked by the Birchwood Cafe for the Farmers Union Coffee Shop (Dan Patch Av. between Cooper St. and Cosgrove St.)

Sweety's Churros: Sweet potato, cinnamon and nutmeg kneaded into a traditional churro dough, deep-fried and served with a side of chocolate or maple-brown sugar sauce or whipped cream, at Potato Man and Sweety (Liggett St. between Carnes Av. and Judson Av.)

Soft serve ice cream: Dipped cones, floats, sundaes and specialty shakes and malts at Waffle Cones (Wright Av. and Cooper St.)

DEEP-FRIED

Cherry Bombs: Red licorice dipped in batter, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar, at Vegie Fries, (Dan Patch Av. between Underwood St. and Cooper St.)

Deep-Fried Avocado: Avocado slices dipped in a lightly seasoned batter, deep-fried and served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce, at O'Gara's at the Fair (Dan Patch Av. and Cosgrove St.)

Ranch, Garlic or Jalapeño Cheese Curds: Three varieties of cheese curds, at Miller's Flavored Cheese Curds (Nelson St. between Dan Patch Av. and Carnes Av.)

HANDHELDS

Brown Ale and Onion-Gouda Tipsy Pie: Onions caramelized in Lift Bridge Brewing Co.'s Chestnut Hill Brown Ale, baked with smoked Gouda cheese in a pie crust, topped with an onion sugar and drizzled with a sweet beer glaze, at Sara's Tipsy Pies (Food Building)

Deviation Stout Steak Taco Naan: Steak marinated in Modist Brewing Co.'s "Deviation 004" (a Mexican dark chocolate stout), grilled and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro lime and jalapeño ranch sauces, and wrapped in warm naan flatbread, at San Felipe Tacos (Food Building)

Italian Bomba Sandwich: Beer-braised pork shoulder with prosciutto cotto ham, Fontina cheese, giardiniera (Italian relish) and aioli on a grilled ciabatta roll, at Mancini's al Fresco (Carnes Av. between Nelson St. and Underwood St.)

Pizzarito: Flour tortilla filled with pepperoni, Italian sausage, risotto, mozzarella and marinara, coated with garlic butter, Parmesan and Italian spices, baked and served with a side of marinara, at Green Mill (Cooper St. between Randall Av. and Wright Av.)

Slow-Roasted Pork Mole Tamale: Fresh corn tamale with slow-roasted pork, Coloradito (red Oaxacan mole) sauce and black bean and pineapple relish, at Tejas Express (the Garden)

Sonoran Sausage: Tex-Mex sausage stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, baked and served on a cornmeal-dusted bun with fresh corn salsa and a drizzle of avocado ranch sauce, at My Sausage Sister & Me (Food Building)

Swindler Sandwich: Honey smoked salmon, cucumbers, capers and cream cheese with fresh dill on pumpernickel, at the Hideaway Speakeasy (the Veranda, Grandstand upper level)

BREAKFAST

Fall Guy Breakfast Panini: Capicola and scrambled eggs topped with white Cheddar on ciabatta, at the Hideaway Speakeasy (the Veranda, Grandstand upper level)

Wild Bill's Breakfast Bake: Scrambled eggs, roasted chicken and chorizo sausage baked and topped with salsa, lettuce, pickled red onions and cilantro, at the Blue Barn (West End Market)

GLUTEN-FREE

Mini Sconuts: Gluten-free buttermilk scone holes filled with chocolate, marshmallow and Nutella, deep-fried and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar, at French Meadow Bakery & Cafe (Carnes Av. between Nelson St. and Underwood St.)

Spicy Thai Noodles: Gluten-free rice noodles and red curry with coconut milk served with kaffir lime, basil leaves, bell peppers, galangal, onions and tomatoes, at Oodles of Noodles (Food Building)

Giant gluten-free egg rolls on-a-stick: at Que Viet (Cooper St. near the Merchandise Mart)

Gluten-free garlic cream cheese wontons: at Que Viet (Cooper St. near the Merchandise Mart)

BEVERAGES

Bubble tea: Mango and strawberry flavors, at Que Viet (Cooper St. near the Merchandise Mart)

Cold-brewed Vietnamese iced coffee: at Que Viet (Cooper St. near the Merchandise Mart)

Maple Cream Nitro Cold Press Coffee: Minnesota-made heavy cream and maple syrup in a cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen, at the Farmers Union Coffee Shop (Dan Patch Av. between Cooper St. and Cosgrove St.)

SNACKS

Cheesy Nacho Corn on the Cob: Roasted corn on the cob lightly coated with crushed Doritos and nacho cheese, at Texas Steak Out (Underwood St. between Lee Av. and Randall Av.)

Cranberry Wild Rice Meatballs: Swedish-style meatballs with cranberries and wild rice blend covered with lingonberry sauce, at Hamline Church Dining Hall (Dan Patch Av. between Underwood St. and Cooper St.)

Mobster's Caviar: Cream cheese dip with crab meat, green onions, fresh red pepper and water chestnuts and served with whole wheat flatbread crackers, at the Hideaway Speakeasy (the Veranda, Grandstand upper level)

@RickNelsonStrib