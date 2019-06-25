The Minnesota State Fair is looking to fill more than 500 positions ahead before opening day in August. But in case you’re wondering, taste tester is not among them.

The fair is slated to host its annual job expo July 10 in the Progress Center on the fairgrounds for people who want to work the 12-day event. Some of the jobs: ticket selling, custodial work, barn attendants, retail sales, food service, parking attendants and more.

Successful applicants could earn between $9.86 to $11 per hour and receive admission to the fair. It’s the fourth year that the state fair has held its own job fair to hire for department and vendor needs. Fair officials say that they are likely to hire 2,700 employees to work at the fairground positions throughout the summer.

Interested applicants hoping to have a hand in helping during the 2019 Great Minnesota Get-Together can start lining up for the job fair at 3 p.m. with doors officially opening an hour later. Anyone in line by 7:45 p.m. will be able to interview with a state fair representative.

Prospective applicants do not have to bring resumes in order to participate and will score an interview based on if their experience, availabilities and interests align with positions available. State fair officials are encouraging interested applicants to register for the job fair online before arriving to the fairgrounds to speed up the process but they’ll still have a chance to register in person. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and available to work every day of the fair from Aug. 22 to Labor Day, which is Sept. 2. State fair workers typically have shifts between six and 12 hours long.

More than 2 million visitors attended the fair during its 12-day run last year.