Minnesota State Fair organizers announced two more 2020 grandstand concerts on Tuesday, one a longtime favorite and the other an untested newcomer.

Country singer Miranda Lambert will return to the grandstand on the fair’s opening night, Thursday, Aug. 27, with an opening act to be announced.

The 36-year-old Nashville vet will be out on the road all year promoting her new album, “Wildcard,” which she previewed with a well-received Target Center concert in October. She landed another hit from the new record, "It All Comes Out in the Wash," adding to an impressive list that also includes "The House That Built Me," "Over You" and "Automatic."

Christian rapper/singer NF of “Let You Down” hitmaking fame will play the big stage on the other Thursday night of the fair, Sept. 3, also with an opening act not yet named.

The real-life Nathan Feuerstein, 28 -- who hails from Gladwin, Michigan --played the Armory in September for his first big local headlining gig. He got his start in the contemporary Christian music world and won a Dove Award with his 2016 single “Oh Lord” but then crossed over to Top 40 radio in a big way in 2017 with “Let You Down.” He dropped a new album last year, “The Search,” which produced a minor follow-up hit, “Time.”

Seats for Lambert’s show will be $40-$65 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via eTix.com or 800-514-3849. Tickets for the NF gig, which will be general-admission (no chairs) on the plaza level, are available Friday at noon. The fair’s box office will also be open Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for in-person sales.