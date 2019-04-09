The Minnesota State Fair is offering an oldies act, a teen pop act and three ‘90s-era country singers in a trio of budget-priced 2019 grandstand concerts announced Tuesday morning. Tickets to all the shows can be bought through eTix.com, 800-514-3849 or at the State Fairgrounds box office this Friday only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHY DON’T WE (Friday, Aug. 23): A modern-day boy band in the mold of Backstreet Boys and New Kids on the Block, the quintet has only landed a few minor radio hits (“Something Different,” “8 Letters”), but it has developed a cultish internet following and live fan base. The group’s oldest member at age 20 is Stillwater native Jonah Marais. Tickets: $28-$38, on sale Friday at noon.

TRACE ADKINS, CLINT BLACK & TERRI CLARK (Sunday, Aug. 23): The three Nashville vets are teaming up for what might be called the country version of the I Love the ‘90s tours. Adkins’ hits include “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “This Ain’t No Thinking Thing” and “I Left Something Turned on at Home.” Black is best known for “A Better Man,” “Killin’ Time” and “When I Said I Do.” Clark’s big ones were “You’re Easy on the Eyes” and “Girls Lie Too.” Tickets: $31-$41, on sale Friday at 11 a.m.

TOMMY JAMES & THE SHONDELLS, HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR (Monday, Aug. 26): What would a Minnesota State Fair be without an almost-annual reminder that some of the Turtles are still on tour? The “Happy Together” hitmakers are pairing up this time with Michigan legend James of “Crimson & Clover,” “Mony, Mony” and “Hanky Panky” fame. Tickets: $31, on sale Friday at 10 a.m.