A new push is on to name Labrador retrievers as the official dog breed of Minnesota, touching off a debate about which kind is best to represent the state.

Under the proposal, the famously energetic and stocky breed would join other Minnesota standbys such as hockey, walleye and wild rice on the official list of state “symbols.”

Supporters framed the proposal as an effort to bring some bipartisan levity to a session dominated by more serious debates on issues like the budget and taxes.

“Look at the dogs here, they’re having a great time getting along together,” Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, said as several labs sniffed tails and appealed for belly rubs at a news conference at the State Capitol. “Maybe we should take that as our example.”

They also hope interest in the proposal will raise awareness for service and rescue animals and encourage children to learn about the legislative process. To that aim, they launched a website, www.mnstatedog.org, that students can use to track the bill.

The rollout attracted support from legislators from both sides of the aisle, and a range of dog breeds. Rudd said her therapy dog Jasmine is a labradoodle. Sen. Karin Housley, R-Saint Marys Point, and David Tomassoni, D-Chisholm, both have Shih Tzus. Despite differing pet preferences, they said labs rank as the most popular breed in Minnesota, love of the outdoors and hold a reputation as reliable service animals, which make a strong case for earning the state designation.

Supporters braced for backlash from aficionados of competing canine breeds.

“We all know this will open a Pandora’s box because everybody loves their dog,” said Ron Schara, a longtime lab owner who hosted the outdoor show “Minnesota Bound” alongside his dog Raven.

Indeed, a reporter’s post in a Facebook group for Twin Cities dog owners quickly attracted dozens of comments, many fervently arguing that other types are more deserving. “No other breed could withstand today ... Huskies all the way!” one commenter quipped. Others suggested honoring rescue pets: “Not a specific breed, but [an] act of extra-human kindness that will give us some great PR as a state.”

Some questioned whether it is even necessary to name a state breed.

“Why does Minnesota need an official state dog? There are no dogs that are indigenous to our State,” Poodle breeder Sandy Vance said, noting that Minnesota has declined to adopt the eastern Timberwolf as a state animal. That proposal has failed at least six times, according to the Legislative Reference Library.

To answer that question, House Republican leader Kurt Daudt pointed to the joy dogs, including his own labs Daisy and Lucy, can bring to people’s lives.

“This obviously is the type of bill I’d probably normally be against,” the Crown Republican said of the measure’s lighthearted nature.

“But everyone at the Capitol knows I’m the biggest dog lover in the world,” he said as Lucy sat obediently nearby. “It’s an excuse to bring some dogs to the Capitol and make people happy.”