Dessa

After publishing a memoir and recording a live album with the Minnesota Orchestra over the past year, the Twin Cities hip-hop hero is probably hoping to simply cut loose and have fun in her first big fair gigs outside of those by her old crew, Doomtree. She'll also appear at the Star Tribune booth for a live Q&A at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. (8:30 p.m. Sept. 1 & 2, Leinie Lodge Bandshell, free with fair admission.)

Chris Riemenschneider

The Peterson Brothers

These Texas blues-rock siblings were a big hit at the Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Fest in July with their gritty, funky spins on R&B and rock classics. (1 & 2:30 p.m., Leinie Lodge Bandshell, free with fair admission.)

C.R.