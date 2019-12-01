Clemson (5-2) vs. Minnesota (3-4)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and Minnesota look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of losses in their last game. Minnesota lost 73-68 at home to DePaul on Friday, while Clemson came up short in a 71-67 game to Colorado on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Minnesota's Daniel Oturu, Payton Willis and Alihan Demir have combined to score 52 percent of the team's points this season, including 53 percent of all Golden Gophers scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MACK: Tevin Mack has connected on 41.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He's also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Gophers. Minnesota has an assist on 54 of 85 field goals (63.5 percent) over its previous three games while Clemson has assists on 50 of 73 field goals (68.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has made 9.9 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Big Ten teams.