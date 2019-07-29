Sid Hartman is an American sports journalist for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the WCCO 830 AM radio station. For 20 years, he was also a panelist on the weekly television program "Sports Show with Mike Max," which aired in the Twin Cities metro area.
As a 27-year-old in 1947, Hartman became the acting general manager of the Minneapolis Lakers. Hartman helped build what would become the first dynasty in the NBA. Sid has been at the center of Minnesota sports for more than 60 years, getting the inside scoop from players, coaches, owners, and his many close personal friends.
Date inducted: 1947
Sport/Contributions: Basketball general manager and sports journalist
Team/Business: Minneapolis Lakers, Minnesota Start Tribune, WCCO
Birthdate: March 15, 1920
Years active: 1945-2018
