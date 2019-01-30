ST. PAUL, Minn. — The extreme cold has promoted the Minnesota Senate to cancel all hearings for the day in the interests of public safety, although Senate offices remain open for lawmakers who choose to brave the frigid trek to the Capitol.
The Minnesota House is still holding a nearly full slate of hearings Wednesday, but a corrections committee has canceled an informational hearing that would have taken representatives to the Stillwater state prison to hear from corrections officials and leaders of the prison guards' union.
Several lawmakers brought their kids to work on Tuesday after hundreds of schools closed around the state.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump disputes intel chiefs on North Korea, Iran
President Donald Trump lashed out at his intelligence chiefs on Wednesday after they told Congress that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and that the Iran nuclear deal is working.
National
Brown U criticized for using live pigs in medical training
An advocacy group has asked federal regulators to investigate Brown University's medical school, arguing it is violating the law by using live pigs for training in emergency medicine.
National
Wisconsin lawmakers reintroduce prostitution surcharge bill
Wisconsin legislators are bringing back a bill that would impose a new fine on anyone convicted of soliciting prostitutes.
National
Feds indict powerful Philly union boss, councilman, others
A powerful union boss who has held a tight grip on construction jobs and politics in the Philadelphia region and beyond has been indicted in an FBI probe along with a city councilman and at least six others.
National
New Jersey's top court won't hear ex-NFL star's appeal
The New Jersey Supreme Court won't hear a request from former NFL star Irving Fryar to overturn his conviction for his role in a mortgage scam.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.