ST. PAUL, Minn. — The extreme cold has promoted the Minnesota Senate to cancel all hearings for the day in the interests of public safety, although Senate offices remain open for lawmakers who choose to brave the frigid trek to the Capitol.

The Minnesota House is still holding a nearly full slate of hearings Wednesday, but a corrections committee has canceled an informational hearing that would have taken representatives to the Stillwater state prison to hear from corrections officials and leaders of the prison guards' union.

Several lawmakers brought their kids to work on Tuesday after hundreds of schools closed around the state.