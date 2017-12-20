U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., plans to resign from Congress on Jan. 2, a spokesman said Wednesday.
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, who Gov. Mark Dayton appointed to replace Franken, will be sworn in the next day.
Franken announced his resignation earlier in December after several women made allegations of unwanted sexual advances or touching and after more than two dozen Democratic Senators called for him to step down.
On social media, Franken said Wednesday: “I’m taking to the Senate floor to give the first of what will be a series of final speeches, this one focused on my work to improve education on behalf of Minnesotans and all Americans.”
