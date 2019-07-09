Deaths related to prescription and illicit opioid drugs dropped sharply in Minnesota last year, according to preliminary state figures, giving health officials hope that a two decadelong epidemic has peaked.

The 331 deaths related to overdose or misuse of opioids in 2018 represented a 22% decline from 422 in 2017, the state Department of Health announced on Tuesday. The annual decline is only the second since the start of the epidemic in 2000, which has been attributed in part to doctors overprescribing addictive opioid medications such as hydrocodone to manage pain.

“This is good news, but we want to emphasize that this is still preliminary data and that overdose deaths continue to remain at historic highs,” state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement. “There is still much work that needs to be done to end this crisis and mitigate its effects.”

The number of deaths linked to common prescription painkillers declined, as did the number of deaths due to heroin abuse. Deaths related to potent synthetic opioids such as fentanyl increased slightly last year.