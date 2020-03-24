The Science Museum of Minnesota and Minnesota Children’s Museum in St. Paul — two of the state’s most popular and largest museums — announced Tuesday they’re temporarily laying off most of their staff as their doors remain shuttered to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonprofits across Minnesota are struggling to stay financially afloat during the pandemic. And cultural nonprofits that rely on admission and ticket sales for a bulk of their revenue may be taking the biggest hit, forced to close in an unprecedented way due to recommendations against large group gatherings.

“It unfortunately takes an unprecedented response,” said Science Museum CEO Alison Rempel Brown. “Our goal is to make sure we will be there [after the outbreak] and get through this.”

Starting April 2, the Science Museum is temporarily laying off 450 of its more than 500 employees through May. The rest of the about 70 employees will provide online-only content and perform other work.

The Science Museum has a $40 million annual budget. About two-thirds of the revenue comes from admission fees, other program fees, exhibits and other projects. The museum works with now-closed schools in all of Minnesota’s 87 counties. It shut its doors March 13 and has paid employees until April 2. It expects to lose about $15 million in revenue while remaining closed for at least three months.

So does the Children’s Museum, which closed March 14 and announced Tuesday that 75% of its 150 employees will be furloughed without pay starting Sunday until at least June. About 30 remaining staff members will take salary reductions and continue to work on facility maintenance, fundraising, loan applications and other disaster relief.

Alex Holger, 7 played on in the balance zone at the Minnesota Children’s Museum Wednesday August 22, 2018 in St. Paul, MN.] JERRY HOLT • jerry.holt@startribune.com

“It’s painful,” Children’s Museum President Dianne Krizan said. “The closure couldn’t have happened at a worse time for us because the spring breaks are the busiest for us of the year.”

A majority of the museum’s $9 million budget comes from program revenue — about $5.5 million — such as admissions from about 500,000 visitors a year including school field trips, memberships and exhibit rentals. Because employee salaries make up two-thirds of the nonprofit’s expenses, Krizan said they had to “act fast.”

The museum projects that closing for most of March through June will cost the nonprofit $2 million in lost revenue, leaving the museum in direfinancial straits, Krizan said.

“Everything’s changed in our world,” she said.