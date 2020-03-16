If the challenge over the next several weeks for parents of school age children is adjusting their work schedules so kids aren’t home alone, the feat facing St. Paul and Minneapolis educators might be even more daunting: teaching nearly 70,000 students from a distance.

Thanks to the risks of the novel coronavirus, schools built to teach children in a classroom are being forced to create online and distance learning structures on the fly. In St. Paul, where children were told to stay home Monday and Tuesday, staff members are meeting in buildings across the district to assess what they will need to keep 36,000 students on track despite the disruption of COVID-19.

“We have to ensure our staff have the equipment they need to do this,” St. Paul Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard said Monday, adding that officials are assessing everything from iPads to passwords — everything they will need for kids and teachers to work from home for at least the next two weeks. Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday announced that Minnesota students would be out of school at least through March 27. Spring Break in St. Paul was scheduled to begin March 30.

“We don’t have to be perfect right from the start,” Gothard said. “We’re going to have a little time to figure out what this is going to be.”

Minneapolis Public Schools stayed open on Monday, but excused absences for students who stayed home. The decision to hold school on Monday was made to give parents more time to plan for child care and give staff the chance to access any equipment or supplies they’ll need to work from home, the district said.

School buildings in the Minneapolis district will be cleaned before students return, though the details of when that will happen are still being sorted out.

Teachers spent Monday helping students make the transition to being at home. The plan is to distribute educational activities at the district’s food distribution sites. Officials said staff members will also work on long-term lesson plans in case students are kept out of class after March 27.

Minneapolis’ Spring Break runs from March 30th to April 3rd.

Distance learning will include lessons online, including through Google Classroom, a teacher or school webpage or daily e-mails to students listing assignments that don’t need to be printed. Officials said they also plan to offer options for students who don’t have access to technology.

Parents seemed resigned to the unknown, thanks to a worldwide pandemic that is out of anyone’s control.

Maggie George, who has a daughter in 8th grade at Lake Nokomis Community school, decided not to send her to school on Monday to better protect her family from possible exposure.

“We feel we are a pretty privileged family at this point because we can all stay home,” George said. Both she and her partner can do their work remotely.

George is also a math tutor through AmeriCorps and said some of her students have expressed anxiety about the pandemic. Teachers and school nurses last week were reminding children to wash their hands often, she said.

“It’s up to adults to help kids who are nervous about this,” George said. “The adults in the school and the district have been working hard to let kids know it’s not their job to worry about this.”

Lake Nokomis students were allowed to take a few books home from the library, but George hasn’t heard any updates on the plans for distance learning.

“My guess is this is not just a few weeks of hiatus,” George said, adding that she has plans to find other online classes for her daughter to supplement her learning. “Next year is high school and we want to make sure she’s not going to be behind the 8-ball.”

Clayton Howatt, whose daughters attend Galtier Elementary in St. Paul, said he’s not worried about whether his children will continue learning. He feels good about the educational programming the district offers online. And Howatt, who is a contractor, and his wife, who runs a day care, have the flexibility to stay home if need be.

“But our school is 75 percent free and reduced price lunch,” he said. “And I am concerned about all our other families. Will they be able to get off work?”

At St. Agnes School in St. Paul, parent Lyndsay Ferris Martin said students were heading home Monday afternoon with very low-tech grocery bags filled with extra books and other learning materials to help bridge the gap until classes resume. She and her husband plan to augment that with lessons they can find online.

“Parents are pretty fortunate that we have a lot at our fingertips,” Ferris Martin said.

The school’s Spring Break is set to start March 23, so there is a chance that her third-grade daughter will be out of class only four days.

“When you break it down that way, it doesn’t seem so overwhelming,” she said.

Joel Matuzak, who teaches instrumental music at St. Paul Highland Park High School, sent an e-mail to his students Monday, telling them he will miss them and giving them instructions on how to keep moving their music learning forward.

“Details will be coming, but my goal is for you to continue to explore music and make it part of your daily life. We all need something to feed our soul,” he wrote. “You NEED to have an instrument at home. You are welcome to take home a school instrument. Percussionists may come and borrow bells sets or keyboards. I will be in today and likely tomorrow if you want to stop in and pick it up. Please don’t wait to get it as the access to the school may become more limited. If you need me to drop something off, please let me know.”

In an interview, he said the biggest challenge with teaching music from a distance is losing the ability to bring everyone together in ensemble.

He has a master’s degree in educational technology and is comfortable using it to teach, he said, “but, obviously, you lose the interaction. the social construct. Music is about community and really working together and figuring out how parts go together.”

He added: “I’m working on how to make it something that is worthwhile for the kids.”