Some Minnesota colleges, universities and high schools are canceling trips abroad because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Minnesota State indefinitely suspended all international trips for students and faculty at its 37 community colleges and universities. At St. Paul Academy and Summit School, the private high school canceled a spring break trip to China that about 25 students were planning to take next week and is still reviewing whether to cancel a trip to Spain and Germany. And at the University of Minnesota, all student programs in Italy, South Korea and China have been suspended for the spring semester, affecting about 170 students.

“It is paramount that we ensure the safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff,” Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said in a statement, adding that the system was taking the steps “out of an abundance of caution” and will continue to work with the state health department to monitor the situation.

In Minnesota, most K-12 schools are drafting response plans and aren’t planning to close. Last week, the University of St. Thomas ordered more than 60 students and staff from its spring programs in Rome to return home over concern of the spreading coronavirus; the students have been asked to isolate themselves for two weeks to take extra precautions.

While Minnesota has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, state health officials believe it’s only a matter of time. Cases and deaths have been reported elsewhere in the U.S., and in a number of countries including Italy, Iran, South Korea and China. On Tuesday, two U students were self-quarantined after arriving from Europe, where they had been in close contact with a traveler who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes.

At Minnesota State University, Mankato — the largest university in Minnesota State’s system — 167 students had their trips abroad canceled, five of whom were already abroad in Italy or South Korea and are en route back to Minnesota. Matt Cecil, the interim provost of the 14,000-student university, said they’re working with students to help them financially with the canceled plans.

“Their well-being is our top concern,” Cecil said, adding that, if the outbreak subsides, they will work with students to help with rescheduling trips. “We are waiting and hoping things don’t get too bad.”

At the U, some students were scrambling to revise personal travel plans during the outbreak.

Third-year student Rachel Linzbach was supposed to meet up with a friend in Shanghai during spring break, but she canceled the trip and will travel to New Orleans instead. “This is something that it’s kind of in the back of my mind and like it needs to be approached with caution,” she said.

Nicole Zhang, an international student at the U, said she canceled her plans to go to Chicago after her parents, who live in Qinhuangdao, China, were worried about her going through a transportation hub. Her parents live in a coastal city, which Zhang said is smaller than others, making her worry less about her parents’ wellness. Instead of Chicago, Zhang is going on a trip to Duluth with friends.

“I’m a little bit worried about this, but not so much,” Zhang said.

U senior Emelia Rieder, who is currently studying abroad in Dublin, said she had planned to visit Milan with her boyfriend during her spring break but is now going to Paris instead. She said she spent a lot of money canceling and rebooking flights, but she isn’t too worried about the virus or being sent home.

“It’s kind of a relief going somewhere else, but it’s just really frustrating having to pay to change the flights when I already booked them,” Rieder said.

In Minnesota, demand for travel from Minnesota to China dropped 50% since early January, according to Hopper, a travel app that analyzed flight search demand from Minnesota.

Americans should avoid all nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but experts say travel to other places may be fine if travelers are prepared for the possibility of getting sick on a trip.

Caitlin Anderson, (caitlin.anderson@startribune.com) a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune, contributed to this story.