A pair of Minnesotans finished second and third in the 50K Skate on Saturday in North America's largest cross-country ski marathon, the American Birkebeiner in Wisconsin.

Brian Gregg of Minneapolis, a 2014 Olympian, was second with a time of 2 hours, 12 minutes, 35.8 seconds, and Matt Liebsch of Orono was third at 2:12:43.4. The winner of the 45th annual race from Cable to Hayward — less than a second ahead of Gregg — was Akeo Maifeld-Carucci of Craftsbury Common, Vt., in 2:12:34.9.

Alayna Sonnesyn of South Londonderry, Vt., had the best women's time at 2:34:00.1. The top women's finisher from Minnesota was Caroline Brisbois of Falcon Heights, who finished fifth at 2:38:03.0.

Peter Holmes of Ketchum, Idaho, won the 55K Classic in 3:04:32.9. Craig Cardinal of Northfield finished seventh (3:19:02.1).

Erica Wagner of Duluth had the second-best women's time at 3:36:31.2. The winner was Cate Brams of Belmont, Mass., at 3:21:24.5.

SCSU wrestlers win region

The top-ranked St. Cloud State wrestling team won the NCAA Division II Super Region V tournament in Moorhead, Minn.

The Huskies totaled 161 points. Minnesota State Mankato finished second in the 10-team field with 86 points.

The national championships are March 8-9 in Cleveland.

Auggies wrestlers take first

The No. 2-ranked Augsburg wrestling team won its 17th straight NCAA Division III regional title, outdistancing second-place Wisconsin-La Crosse 191-151 in Eau Claire, Wis.

The Auggies went 34-6 over two days of competition and qualified individuals in nine weight classes for the national championships, to be held March 8-9 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Va. They had five regional champions, three runners-up and one third-place finisher. The top three finishers in each weight class qualify for the national tournament.

MIAC hockey semis

St. Thomas and Hamline, the top two teams in the conference during the regular season, advanced to the championship game of the MIAC women's hockey tournament. The Tommies defeated Gustavus 4-0, and the Pipers beat Augsburg 4-1.

In the men's tournament, St. John's defeated St. Thomas 4-1 and will play the winner of Saturday night's game between St. Mary's and Augsburg.

Both championship games will be next Saturday.

Tommies sweep indoor titles

St. Thomas's men's and women's teams swept the MIAC indoor track and field championships in Northfield.

The Tommies women have won 20 straight indoor conference titles.

Macalester senior Phoebe Aguiar broke a 16-year-old MIAC record, winning the 600 meters with a time of 1:31.68.

On Friday night Aguiar broke the meet record in the 800 meters.

Mavericks extend streak

Minnesota State Mankato's men team won its eighth consecutive NSIC indoor track and field title.

The Mavericks outdistanced the University of Mary 212-115 at Myers Field House in Mankato.

MSU's women's team (115.5) finished second to the University of Mary (163.50). Elizabeth Brunner won the triple jump for the Mavericks.