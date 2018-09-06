Emi Trost, Joel Reichow and Dakotah Lindwurm were added to the Team USA Minnesota running roster, the training group announced Tuesday.

Trost was a three-time state champion at Cannon Falls High School before running at Minnesota Duluth, where she was the NCAA Division II champion in the 1,500 meters in 2017.

Reichow ran at White Bear Lake and at South Dakota State, where he was a two-time Division II cross-country All-America and set three school records in track.

Lindwurm was a three-sport athlete at St. Francis as Dakotah Bullen. She was a five-time national meet qualifier at Northern State and won the USATF Minnesota 8K title in March.

Team USA Minnesota provides funding and coaching to 10 state-based professional distance runners.

CEO for SABR named

Former St. Paul Saints executive Scott Bush was named the CEO of the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR).

Bush, a native of Russell, Minn., was the Saints assistant general manager from 2011-2016. Since 2016, he has served as a senior vice president for business development for the Goldklang Group, which owns the Saints and four other minor-league teams.

"I'm excited to build on SABR's great foundation, expand its relationships within the baseball industry, and explore new media channels for the great content produced by our devoted group of baseball lovers," Bush said.

JOEL RIPPEL

Etc.

• Glenn Barth, Richard Burton, Kevin Pendley and Bob Tieman won the MGA Amateur Net Team Championship with a 15-under 273 total for two rounds in Nisswa, Minn., one at The Preserve, the other at The Pines. They began the second day 13 shots off the lead but shot a 132.

• Assistant men's hockey coach Todd Knott of Minnesota State Mankato was promoted to associate head coach.