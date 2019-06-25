Stillwater pitcher Drew Gilbert was named Minnesota Mr. Baseball and Faribault pitcher McKayla Armbruster was named Minnesota Ms. Softball Sunday by the Minnesota Minutemen.

Gilbert, the Star Tribune’s 2019 Metro Player of the Year, helped the Ponies to the 2018 Class 4A state championship and this season posted an 8-0 record with a 0.10 ERA, 108 strikeouts and three no-hitters. Armbruster led the Falcons to the Class 3A title in 2018 and had a 17-1 record with a 0.30 ERA and 292 strikeouts during the regular season this year.

Jim Paulsen

U pitcher signs

Gophers lefthander Nick Lackney signed a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Lackney, who was drafted in the 18th round earlier this month, was 4-4 with two saves and a 2.38 ERA in 20 games for the Gophers in 2019.

JOEL RIPPEL

Gophers lose one, gain one

The Gophers landed a commitment from safety Abner Dubar on Monday. The three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, is a product of Anna, Texas, but he was born in Robbinsdale. He becomes the 20th member of the Gophers’ 2020 football class.

Also Monday, a former Gophers’ 2020 commit chose Iowa. Winona defensive end Aaron Witt reopened his commitment about a month ago, and eventually decided to play for their border rival.

MEGAN RYAN

Allen powers Saints to victory

Josh Allen homered twice and Jake Matthys pitched into the seventh inning for the Saints in their 5-4 victory over the Texas AirHogs at CHS Field.