MIAC champion St Thomas (29-4) will be host to an eight-team NCAA Division III volleyball regional — which includes three other conference schools — and will open play Thursday against 22-10 Dubuque. Semifinals will be Friday, with the championship match Saturday.

Other first-round pairings are Augsburg (23-6) vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point (26-8); St. Benedict (23-5) vs. UW-Eau Claire (20-9), and St. Olaf (26-5) vs. UMAC qualifier Northwestern (24-8).

•The Tommies (15-2-3) also will be host to opening-round matches in the NCAA women's soccer tournament, and will face Monmouth (14-4-2) on Saturday. Augsburg (14-3-2) was assigned to a Chicago regional, and will play Rose-Hulman (15-4-1) on Saturday

•The Gustavus men (17-3) also will open NCAA soccer play Saturday in Chicago, against Colorado College (14-6).

news services