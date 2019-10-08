St. Thomas set an MIAC record with a final-round team score of 284 and won its third consecutive MIAC men's golf championship on Monday at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

The Tommies' 54-hole score of 14-over-par 878 was 14 strokes better than Gustavus and earned them a third consecutive automatic berth to the NCAA Division III tournament, which will be held in May 2020.

UST senior Emmet Herb closed with a 4-under-par 68 and was medalist with a 54-hole score of 5-under 211, the second-best score in league tournament history.

The Gusties, led by second-place finisher Jacob Pedersen (218), were one stroke better than St. John's, with Augsburg fourth and Concordia fifth.

St. John's Preston Kopel and St. Thomas' Jack Nasby tied for third individually at 4-over 220.

NBC Sports picks up two U hockey games

Two Gophers men's hockey games against Notre Dame will be available through NBC Sports, the network announced.

The Gophers' Feb. 16 series opener against the Fighting Irish will air at 6 p.m. Twin Cities time on NBC Sports Network. The series finale at 5 p.m. the next day will be available on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Both games also will be available for streaming on NBCSports.com.

news services