Devon Rodriguez's two-run single in the eighth broke the game open for the Saints in a 4-2 victory over the host Gary SouthShore RailCats on Sunday.

Joey Wong's squeeze bunt gave St. Paul a 2-1 lead in the seventh. Saints starter Ryan Zimmerman gave up one run in 5⅓ innings, striking out seven. Jordan Jess got the victory.

Gophers add DB

Defensive back Michael Dixon announced on Twitter that he will play for the Gophers, making the 6-1, 186-pound safety from Georgia the 14th player to commit to the 2020 football recruiting class. He is not yet ranked on 247Sports.com.

Hopkins sprinter wins

Hopkins' Joe Fahnbulleh won the 200-meters Sunday at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor in Greensboro, N.C. His wind-aided time of 20.67 seconds was .02 faster than his Minnesota state record time.

