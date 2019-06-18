The St. Paul Saints tied a franchise record with six homers Monday in a 20-11 victory over the host Sioux Falls Canaries.

Max Murphy led a 21-hit attack with two homers and seven RBI. Blake Schmidt and Dan Motl each had four RBI, including their first homers of the season. The Saints also drew 11 walks and had five players with at least three hits.

Gophers football lands two recruits

Texas native Dylan McGill and Georgia native Victor Pless announced their decisions to play football for the Gophers on Twitter on Monday.

McGill is a 6-1, 194-pound athlete who plays quarterback for his high school. 247Sports.com ranks him a three-star recruit. Pless is a 5-10, 175-pound cornerback and also a three-star recruit.

They bring the Gophers' 2020 class to 16 members, including eight over the past three days.

Champions fall in Senior Players'

Defending champion David Rehfeldt lost in the first round to Tim Kelley while Steve Whittaker, winner in 2013 and 2016, fell to Tom Whaley in the round of 16 on the opening day of the MGA Senior Players' Championship at Crow River Golf Club.

Whaley will face Brent Chozen, who beat Kelley in the round of 16, in one quarterfinal. Jim Lehman, the No. 3 seed, advanced to a final-eight pairing Tuesday vs. Jim Price. The winners will advance to semifinals later Tuesday.

•Former U.S. Women's Open champion Hilary (Homeyer) Lunke was chosen for induction into the Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame, along with Mike Barge of Chanhassen and Robert Olds of Minnetonka.

