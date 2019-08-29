Chris Baker's bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning carried the Saints to a 4-3 victory over Fargo-Moorhead on Wednesday night at CHS Field, moving the Saints closer to an American Association playoff spot.

The win improved the Saints to 60-35, the fourth time in franchise history they have won 60 games and third time in the past five years. They can clinch a playoff spot Thursday night with a win and a loss by the Chicago Dogs to Milwaukee.

Chris Lee, making his first start for St. Paul after 11 relief appearances, including a five-inning stint in a 15-inning Saints victory Saturday night, allowed three runs and six hits in 7⅓ innings, walking two and striking out eight.

Berry tops 7 qualifiers for national tourney

Don Berry erased a two-stroke deficit during the final round of the Minnesota PGA Professional Championship, shooting a 3-under-par 69 to earn a three-stroke victory over Jeff Sorenson, Eric Chiles and Scott McDonald on Tuesday at The Preserve at Grand View Lodge.

Joining Berry at the national championship in April in Austin, Texas are Sorenson, McDonald and Eric Chiles, who each finished the championship Tuesday tied for second at 2-under 142, as well as Brent Snyder and Bill Israelson, who earned a share of fifth place at 143.

Jesse Nelson and Corey Johnson earned the final two qualifying spots, eliminating Mike Barge in a two-hole playoff after finishing tied for seventh at 144.

Berry tied Gunnard Johnson for the most wins in tournament history at 10, achieved between 1931 and 1946. For Berry, 22 years separate his first and 10th wins.

"I didn't think I'd ever get to [10 tournament victories]," Berry said. "It's really cool for me to win 10. Who wins 10 of anything?"

Carding a pair of late bogeys, Berry managed to keep a two-shot advantage before making a crucial par save at the par-4 15th.

"It calmed me down a bit from bogeying 13 and 14," Berry said. "Three in a row would've been tough at that point."

