Defending NCAA and Big Ten champion Obsa Ali earned a return trip to the national meet with a first place in the steeplechase Saturday at the NCAA West Preliminary track and field meet in Sacramento, Calif.

Ali won in 8 minutes, 34.16 seconds, while teammate Alec Basten qualified for the NCAA meet for the first time with a personal-best 8:34.50. The time ranks second all-time for the Gophers, behind Ali's school record from last year's NCAA title win. Two Gophers women advanced. Amira Young tied the school record with an 11.37 in the 100 meters, good for 11th place, and Rachel Schow placed 12th in the 400-meter hurdles in 57.47.

Johnnies' relay wins title

The St. John's 4x100-meter relay won the national championship and Johnnies sophomore Ryan Miller finished second in the 100-meter dash at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Geneva, Ohio.

SJU (18 points) tied for 11th overall.

Nick Gannon, Drew Schoenbauer, Brady Labine and Miller won with a time of 40.92 seconds. The Johnnies were in fifth place at the final exchange before Miller bolted to second and passed John Carroll's Hayden Snow in the final 15 meters to win the race by 0.05. Miller's time in the 100 was 10.22.

Augustana falls in baseball

Top seed and defending NCAA champion Augustana lost at home to second-seeded Central Missouri State 5-2 in a Division II baseball super regional, finishing the season 43-16.

