The No. 5 Go­phers vol­ley­ball team (10-2, 4-0 Big Ten) will play Northwestern (10-6, 0-4) at 7 p.m. Wednes­day at Ev­ans­ton (Ill.) High School. Min­ne­so­ta has a six-match win­ning streak against the Wild­cats.

Vegas game TV up­dates

The U.S. Hock­ey Hall of Fame game Oct. 27 be­tween the Go­phers and North Da­ko­ta in Las Vegas will be avail­able on three ad­di­tion­al cable out­lets in Min­ne­so­ta.

Midco Sports Network, which holds the broad­cast rights to the game, an­nounced Tues­day that the Com­cast, Charter and Mediacom cable sys­tems will car­ry the game. It will air at 9 p.m. Cen­tral Time on Ch. 999 on Com­cast, MC22 on Mediacom and on a chan­nel to be de­ter­mined on Charter. Midco also will broad­cast the game and it also will be on the NCHC.tv paid streaming service.

Etc.

•Junior defense­man Pat­ti Mar­shall was named the WCHA de­fen­sive play­er of the week af­ter help­ing the No. 3 Gophers women's hock­ey team sweep then-No. 10 Mer­cy­hurst 4-2 and 5-0 last week­end. Mar­shall, of Thief River Falls, Minn., had a goal, two as­sists, seven blocked shots and a plus-five rat­ing.

•The Go­phers men's golf team tied for fifth in the Mar­quette In­ter­col­le­giate in Hart­ford, Wis., with a 7-over 885. Northwestern won the 11-team tour­na­ment (858). Minnesota seni­or Peter Jones, play­ing un­at­tached, tied for 10th place (217).

• Jasi Acharya of Interlachen Country Club and O­liv­i­a Her­rick of Dell­wood Country Club are tied for the lead af­ter the first round of the MGA Women's Mid-Amateur Championship. Both shot 73s at the Le­gends Club in Lake­ville.

News Services