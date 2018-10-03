The No. 5 Gophers volleyball team (10-2, 4-0 Big Ten) will play Northwestern (10-6, 0-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Evanston (Ill.) High School. Minnesota has a six-match winning streak against the Wildcats.
The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game Oct. 27 between the Gophers and North Dakota in Las Vegas will be available on three additional cable outlets in Minnesota.
Midco Sports Network, which holds the broadcast rights to the game, announced Tuesday that the Comcast, Charter and Mediacom cable systems will carry the game. It will air at 9 p.m. Central Time on Ch. 999 on Comcast, MC22 on Mediacom and on a channel to be determined on Charter. Midco also will broadcast the game and it also will be on the NCHC.tv paid streaming service.
•Junior defenseman Patti Marshall was named the WCHA defensive player of the week after helping the No. 3 Gophers women's hockey team sweep then-No. 10 Mercyhurst 4-2 and 5-0 last weekend. Marshall, of Thief River Falls, Minn., had a goal, two assists, seven blocked shots and a plus-five rating.
•The Gophers men's golf team tied for fifth in the Marquette Intercollegiate in Hartford, Wis., with a 7-over 885. Northwestern won the 11-team tournament (858). Minnesota senior Peter Jones, playing unattached, tied for 10th place (217).
• Jasi Acharya of Interlachen Country Club and Olivia Herrick of Dellwood Country Club are tied for the lead after the first round of the MGA Women's Mid-Amateur Championship. Both shot 73s at the Legends Club in Lakeville.
