The No. 5-ranked Gophers volleyball team (11-2, 5-0 Big Ten), which is on a six-match winning streak, plays at No. 3 Nebraska at 7 p.m. Saturday with the conference lead at stake.

The Cornhuskers (14-1, 5-0) are the defending NCAA champions and have won 14 matches in a row — 18 consecutive in conference play going back to last season.

Minnesota is 3-8 versus Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. The Cornhuskers visit Maturi Pavilion on Oct. 20.

"Lexi Hart and [Stephanie] Samedy, they're huge for them," Nebraska libero Kenzie Maloney was quoted as saying in the Omaha World-Herald. "They mix up their shots a lot better than they have in the past. In the past I feel like we've been able to scout them super easy.

"Now we're going to have to read. Lexi Hart can go line, can go cross. They can mix up their shots."

U soccer wins

Sophomore Celina Nummerdor's goal in the 70th minute gave the Gophers a 2-1 victory over host Purdue in Big Ten women's soccer. It broke a 1-all tie.

April Bockin got the first goal for Minnesota (8-5-1, 4-2-1 Big Ten) in the 27th minute; the Boilermakers (6-4-3, 1-3-2) tied the score in the 52nd minute.

Etc.

•Two pairs advanced to the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championships next April at Bandon (Ore.) Dunes Golf Resort in sectional qualifying at Chaska Town Course. Troy Johnson of Maple Grove and Trent Peterson of St. Paul shot an 8-under 64 for medalist honors and David Morgan of Inver Grove Heights and Justin Smith of St. Paul shot a 65 and won a playoff.

•The Gophers women's golf team was tied for sixth with an 11-over 299 after the first round of the 16-team Ron Moore Women's Intercollegiate at Highland Ranch (Colo.) GC. Grace Kellar and Karen Zhang were Minnesota's top golfers; both shot 2-over 74s, tying for 19th place.