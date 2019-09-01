The Gophers volleyball team, ranked third in the nation, lost 3-0 to Florida State on Saturday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Gophers (1-1) defeated North Carolina 3-0 on Friday.

Florida State hit .250 to Minnesota's .182, and the Seminoles outblocked the Gophers 10-5.

Alexis Hart had 14 kills for the Gophers. CC McGraw had a team-best 13 digs, and Kylie Miller had 36 assists.

The Gophers will play at No. 4 Texas on Wednesday.

Etc.

U.S. women's wheelchair basketball player Rose Hollermann was selected as the U.S. flag-bearer for Sunday's Closing Ceremony of the Parapan American Games Lima in Peru. Fellow Team USA members chose Hollermann, of Elysian, Minn., for the honor.

news services