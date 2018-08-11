The Minnesota Derby and Minnesota Oaks, both with record $100,000 purses and restricted to horses bred in Minnesota, will both be held Saturday at Canterbury Park. Mr. Jagermeister is the 4 to 5 morning line favorite in the Minnesota Derby. The 3-year-old colt enters the 1-mile, 70-yard race with five victories in a 10-race career.

"The Derby will be a real test for him, being stretched out to a mile and 70 yards, but I think he will do really well," said Valorie Lund, the trainer of Mr. Jagermeister. "We have been specifically training him to run this route."

Simran, the 3-year-old filly who won this year's $50,000 Frances Genter Stakes, will make her fifth start of in the Minnesota Oaks and is the 3 to 1 favorite.

Lynx guard hurt

The Lynx won in Las Vegas on Thursday night, but took a loss, too, with an injury to point guard Danielle Robinson.

She suffered an ankle injury in her second start of the season and was expected to undergo more tests once the team returned to Minnesota on Friday. Meanwhile, forward Rebekkah Brunson, with a nose injury and a concussion suffered Tuesday, is doubtful for Sunday's game against Seattle at Target Center.

With an 89-73 win over the Aces, the Lynx clinched their eighth consecutive playoff berth.

Etc.

• The Coon Rapids-Andover Little League team lost 6-2 to Des Moines, Iowa, in the Midwest Regional in Westfield, Ind., and was eliminated. The Iowa team scored four runs in the top of the sixth (and final) inning to break a 2-2 tie.

• The Gophers women's basketball team defeated Deep 3 Select 69-43 in Rome in the first of its three exhibition games in Italy. Sophomore Destiny Pitts led the Gophers with 21 points, 15 of them on five three-pointers, Taiye Bello had 13 and Annalese Lamke 12.

• Ryan Johnson, a defenseman from Irvine, Calif., announced via Twitter his commitment to the Gophers men's hockey program. Johnson, 17, is the son of former Gophers and NHL player Craig Johnson and had 12 goals and 33 assists for the Anaheim Jr. Ducks 16U team this past season.