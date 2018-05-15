A major soccer match featuring the U.S. men's national team reportedly is headed to St. Paul next June at Allianz Field, the new home of Minnesota United.

SI.com reported Monday that the U.S. will play its Gold Cup opener June 18, 2019 at Allianz. An opponent hasn't been named yet but United has a news conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Among those expected to attended are Gov. Mark Dayton, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and CONCACAF executive Jurgen Mainka.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is an international tournament featuring teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The 2019 tournament, per SI, is expected to be highly competitive, with participating countries "sending their best possible teams."

The match in St. Paul will be the first major U.S. men's match since it fell disappointingly short of reaching this summer's World Cup.

Perhaps just as significantly, the Gold Cup match could be a test run of sorts. SI notes that Allianz could become the home of the U.S. vs. Mexico World Cup qualifying match held every four years.

MICHAEL RAND

Etc.

• Upper Midwest regular-season co-champion and playoff champion Bethany Lutheran and MIAC playoff champion Bethel will travel to Duluth for an NCAA Division III baseball regional, beginning Thursday. Also in the six-team regional are Concordia (Ill.), Dubuque, North Central (Ill.) and Wisconsin-Oshkosh. St. Scholastica, the UMAC regular-season co-champion, and MIAC regular-season champion St. John's were left out of the 58-team playoff field.

• Casey Danielson of Osceola, Wis., and Spain's Celia Barquin Arozamena won the two available berths at U.S. Women's Open sectional qualifying at Stillwater Country Club. Among those who fell short are former Minnesota prep champions Sarah Burnham (Wayzata) and Taylor Ledwein and Kenzie Neisen (New Prague).

• St. Benedict freshman Ally Hjort was named both MIAC softball Rookie and Pitcher of the Year, while St. Thomas infielder Melissa Barry was honored with the Player of the Year award. St. Thomas' John Tschida was named the MIAC Coach of the Year.

• The Gophers soccer team will offer a $45 general admission pass for its 11 home matches next season, the first season-ticket offer in the program's history. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday.

• Southwest Minnesota State announced it will add women's swimming and diving as a varsity program and begin competition during the 2019-20 season.