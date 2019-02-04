The Lynx hope to bring a former player back home.

The team has signed restricted free agent forward Damiris Dantas — currently in Atlanta — to an offer sheet. Atlanta has four days to decide whether to match it.

Dantas began her career with the Lynx. A native of Brazil, she was taken with the 12th and final pick of the first round by the Lynx in 2012. Finally signing with the Lynx in 2014, she made her debut, starting 23 games as a rookie. She began the 2015 season with the Lynx but was part of the three-team deal that brought center Sylvia Fowles to the Lynx midway through the 2015 season.

The 6-3 Dantas — who has career averages of 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds — would give the Lynx needed depth in the post.

Kent Youngblood

U wrestlers top Purdue

The No. 7 Gophers wrestling team took down their fourth straight Big Ten opponent with a 24-11 dual victory over Purdue at Maturi Pavilion. It's the Gophers' 12th victory of the season and fifth in the Big Ten.

Freshman heavyweight Gable Steveson of Apple Valley won a major decision for his 24th straight victory, moving up to a tie for 19th in the Gophers' all-time winning streak records.

The Gophers won the first six bouts, including major decisions by Mitch McKee at 141 pounds and Tommy Thorn at 149.

Longtime Albany coach Jon Noreen dies

Former Albany (Minn.) High School girls' basketball coach Jon Noreen died Friday. Noreen, who lived in Avon, Minn., was 67.

Under Noreen, who was elected to the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010, Albany reached the state tournament seven times. The Huskies were the Class 2A runner-up in 2007 and the Class 2A state champion in 2008.

Noreen, who began his coaching career at Elgin-Millville High School, led the Huskies to a 476-186 record in 26 seasons.

JOEL RIPPEL

Etc.

•Bob Bartel added his 400th softball coaching victory at Concordia (St. Paul) when the Golden Bears beat Wisconsin-Parkside 2-1 at the Kelly Laas Invitational at St. Cloud State.

•The Gophers men's tennis team made it 2-0 on its SEC trip with a 7-0 victory at Auburn, two days after upsetting 19th-ranked Alabama 4-3.