Team Langenbrunner topped Team Leopold 6-4 on Wednesday night in the seventh annual USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game at Xcel Energy Center.

Trevor Zegras, of Bedford, N.Y., netted the game-winner with just 35 seconds remaining while Matt Boldy, of Millis, Mass., scored twice, including the game-tying goal with 1:07 left in regulation, to earn player of the game honors.

Alabama wins Annika

No. 1-ranked Alabama rallied to shoot an 11-under 277 at soggy Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo to win the Annika Intercollegiate women's golf event by two shots over second-ranked UCLA.

The Crimson Tide, who trailed No. 4 Duke by two shots heading into the final round, were led by Jiwon Jeon's 5-under 67 in the final round.

Teammate Kristen Gillman closed with a 69 despite a triple bogey on the front nine.

The Bruins' Patty Tavatanakit shot an 8-under 28 on the back nine and set a course record at 9-under 63 to win the event at 13 under.

The Gophers, led by Edina's Grace Kellar at 5 over, finished 12th or last in an elite field.

Lehman wins Senior Am

Jim Lehman of Windsong Farm Golf Club won his fourth MGA Senior Amateur Championship at Bemidji Town and Country Club by threes shots.

Lehman shot a final round even-par 72 for a three-round total of 215. John Spreiter of Litchfield Golf Club was second after also closing with a 72.

Mark Knutson, of Hazeltine National, was a shot back of Lehman into the final round, but he shot a 77 and dropped into a tie for third.

Lehman's previous Senior Amateur titles came in 2013, '14 and '16. .

Etc.

• Gophers sophomore Alec Basten, of Green Bay, Wis., was named the Big Ten cross-country athlete of the week. He got his first career win in Nebraska's Greeno/Dirksen Invitational, covering 8 kilometers in 24 minutes, 17.5 seconds.

• Former Gophers runner Ibrahim Kabia was named an assistant coach with the university's track and field program.