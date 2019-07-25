Kathryn VanArragon recorded the day's low round at the MGA Women's Amateur Championship, shooting 4-under-par 69 on Wednesday at Town & Country Club in St. Paul.

VanArragon, of Bunker Hills Golf Course, is at 2-under 144, a seven-stroke advantage over Alissa Akiyama of Meadow Links & Golf Academy and Grace Kellar, a Gophers golfer who plays out of Olympic Hills after two rounds. Kellar had the only other below-par round of the day with a 71. Akiyama, a Carleton College senior, carded a 74.

With five birdies on her scorecard Wednesday, VanArragon's only blemish was a three-putt bogey at the 10th hole as she now looks for her second state championship victory since becoming the youngest player to win a Minnesota state high school individual championship in 2018 as a seventh-grader.

"I was most happy with my putting. I hit some bad lag putts, but made a lot of comeback putts and that kept the momentum going," said VanArragon, 14.

"I was striking the ball well and that gave me confidence with my irons.

"It was good to get off to that good start with a birdie on three to keep the momentum going from the first two holes. I had the three-putt bogey at 10, but I was able to get a stroke back and then make a birdie at the last hole."

Carding a 2-over 75 to earn a share of the lead following Tuesday's opening round, VanArragon took the outright lead by sinking her birdie chance from four feet at the par-3 third. Reaching the par-5 sixth in two, VanArragon lagged her eagle putt to tap-in distance.

First-round co-leader Sierra Bennion of Wildflower GC is at 155. The final round is Thursday.

news services