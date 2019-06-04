The WCHA hired Jennifer Flowers as its new vice president and women's league commissioner Monday. Flowers has spent the past three years as the NSIC's assistant commissioner for member services.

A 2003 Winona State graduate and four-year volleyball starter for the Warriors, Flowers succeeds Katie Million, who left for a role with USA Hockey following the 2018-19 season.

Flowers also worked as an administrator at Winona State from 2012-15.

RANDY JOHNSON

Gophers ink radio deal

The Gophers signed a two-year extension for their broadcast agreement with iHeartMedia — which includes FM-100.3, AM-1130, FM-103.5 and FM-96.7 — keeping Minnesota games on those stations at least through the 2022-23 athletic season.

Williams/Pilot lead MGA Four-Ball

Brenda Williams and Claudia Pilot teamed for a 4-under-par 68 and a three-stroke lead after the fist day of the two-day MGA Women's Senior Amateur Four-Ball championship at Burl Oaks.

The team of Leigh Klasse and Barb Miller carded a 71.

No-no recognition

Eddie Medina, who pitched the second no-hitter in Saints history Friday night, was named the American Association Pitcher of the Week. Medina is the first American Association pitcher to win the award in back-to-back weeks since 2015.

Etc.

•Devin Skatzka, who wrestled at 174 pounds for the Gophers, was runner-up at the U23 men's freestyle nationals in Akron, Ohio and earned a spot as an alternate at 86 kilograms for the senior World Championships in October in Budapest, Hungary.