Minnehaha Academy rising senior Jalen Suggs scored 15 points to help lead USA Basketball to a 93-79 victory over Mali on Sunday to win the gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup tournament in Heraklion, Greece.

Suggs, the No. 2-ranked point guard in the Rivals.com Class of 2020, won his third championship in three summers with USA Basketball.

He is being recruited by Division I basketball and football programs. Suggs led the Redhawks to a third consecutive Class 2A state basketball tournament title in March and quarterbacked the football team to a 2018 state championship in November.

In Greece, he was being evaluated by coaches from Gonzaga, Minnesota and Iowa State. He told 247Sports recently that he was looking to choose a college in early August and that Gonzaga was "definitely at the top.''

Iowa, Marquette and Michigan also are on his list.

PAUL KLAUDA

Ledwein makes Women's Amateur

Taylor Ledwein, a former Class 3A champion at New Prague, shot 71 and shared medalist honors with Kiana Oshiro of Central Point, Ore., at a U.S. Women's Amateur sectional qualifier at Woodhill Country Club. Also advancing were Amelia Grohn of Ames, Iowa; Julie Houston of Allen, Texas, and Malia Nam of Kailua, Hawaii. The U.S. Amateur will be Aug. 5-11 in West Point, Miss.

Etc.

•The Gophers hired Alicea Strodel as their new rowing coach, replacing Wendy Davis, who has become a special assistant to the athletic director.

STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS