Five new members will be inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Oct. 12.

The inductees are Fairmont cross-country and track and field coach Bob Bonk; Crosby-Ironton boys' basketball coach Dave Galovich; Stillwater boys' and girls' swimming coach Brian Luke; Jim Musburger, who coached boys' basketball at Karlstad and Strandquist; Craig Nelson, who coached track and field at Luverne; and South St. Paul girls' hockey coach Dave Palmquist.

JOEL RIPPEL

Goldeyes crush Saints

Winnipeg sent 12 batters to the plate in a seven-run fourth inning and beat the Saints 8-0 at CHS Field. Mitchell Lambson pitched a two-hitter, striking out nine.

•Northern State, NSIC co-champion a year ago, is No. 1 in the league's preseason volleyball poll.