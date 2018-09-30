Twin sisters Bethany and Megan Hasz paced a field of 151 finishers to lead the No. 23 Gophers women's cross-country team to the team title in the women's Gold Division I race at the 33rd annual Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Course on Saturday.

Bethany won the race after placing 11th a year ago. She clocked a season-best 6K time of 20 minutes, 47.9 seconds. Megan was second in 20:54.3, also a season best. Both are juniors. Minnesota had a team total of 52, defeating runner-up Cal Baptist (82) in the 14-team race. The team title was Minnesota's first at the Griak Invitational in 10 years.

Alec Basten, a redshirt sophomore, placed fourth (24:37.4) to lead the Gophers men's team to a runner-up finish in the 8K men's Gold race with 77 points, three behind Duke.

SCSU tennis coach dies

St. Cloud State women's tennis coach Jerry Anderson died on Friday. He joined the Huskies' athletics department in 1998 and served as both the men's and women's tennis coach during most of his tenure. Anderson coached the men's tennis team from 1998 to 2016. He became the women's tennis coach in 2006.

"Jerry cared deeply about St. Cloud State University and the success of students," Huskies director of athletics Heather Weems said.

Etc.

• The No. 6 Gophers volleyball team swept host Indiana 25-21, 25-19, 25-14. Minnesota hit .356, the Hoosiers .188.

• Former Gophers divers Kelci Bryant and Maggie Keefer were inducted into the University of Minnesota Aquatics Hall of Fame on Friday during the swimming and diving program's alumni meet.

• The Gophers softball team routed visiting Minnesota Duluth 21-0 in an exhibition game. Katelyn Kemmetmueller hit a three-run homer and Taylor Chell a two-run blast.