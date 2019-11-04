The Gophers women's cross-country team finished seventh and the Gophers men's team placed eighth at the Big Ten Championships on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Sophomore Anastasia Korzenowski finished seventh (20:27.6) in the 6,000-meter race to pace the Gophers women to a score of 145, one point behind Illinois. Michigan State won the meet with 56 points, six points ahead of the Badgers, and ended Michigan's run of three consecutive titles in the race. Wisconsin senior Alicia Monson repeated as medalist in 20:05.4.

Alec Basten led the Gophers men with an 18th-place finish in 24 minutes, 27.3 seconds over 8,000 meters. The Gophers posted a team score of 193. Wisconsin, led by medalist Oliver Hoare (23:50.9), won with a score of 56, 14 ahead of Indiana.

• The Gophers men's tennis team went 11-10 in singles and 7-4 in doubles — including 3-1 on the final day — at the three-day Florida Gulf Coast Invitational.