The Gophers women’s soccer team opens its season at Utah at 8 p.m. Friday. And then it travels from Salt Lake City to play Utah State in Logan at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Minnesota was 11-5-3 last season, when it finished second in the Big Ten (7-3-1) in the regular season.

The Gophers return five starters and 16 letter winners from last season. They are 1-0 all-time vs. Utah, beating the Utes 3-0 in 2016, and 1-0 vs. Utah State, a 5-0 win last season.

Utah, 5-11-3 last fall, was picked to finish ninth in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll.

Gophers senior forward April Bockin was third in the NCAA in assists last season with 12. She also had four goals for 20 points and is the team’s top returning scorer.

The Gophers, 2-0 in exhibition games, were picked to finish sixth in a conference coaches’ preseason poll.

Sophomore Maddie Nielsen was the goalkeeper in the first exhibition game, freshman Ana Aguado in the second.

Loons loan player

Minnesota United announced it loaned defender Bertrand Owundi Eko’o to the Charlotte Independence of the United Soccer League. The loan agreement contains a right of recall for MLS.

Owundi, 24, played 90 minutes in the Loons’ 2-1 friendly loss to Deportivo Saprissa on July 11 but hasn’t been in an MLS game.

Skjei in benefit game

Former Gophers defenseman Brady Skjei of the New York Rangers was added to the lineup of USA Hockey’s Stars and Stripes Showdown on Aug. 26 in Plymouth, Mich. The benefit game honors the late Jim Johannson, a longtime USA Hockey executive.

The Wild’s Zach Parise and Ryan Suter and Edina’s Anders Lee of the New York Islanders also are playing.

Knoepke picks Omaha

Defenseman Nate Knoepke, of Farmington, will join the incoming freshman class at Omaha. He played for Sioux City of the USHL last season after two seasons with the U.S. development program.