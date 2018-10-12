The No. 3 Gophers women's hockey team will play St. Cloud State in a home-and-home series this weekend. The first game will be 6:07 p.m. Friday in St. Cloud, the second 4:07 p.m. Saturday at Ridder Arena.

Minnesota (3-0-1, 1-0-1 WCHA) is unbeaten (40-0-1) in the past 41 games of the series, going back to November 1997.

The Gophers are averaging four goals per game led by sophomore Grace Zumwinkle, who has three goals plus three assists.

Hallie Theodosopoulos leads the Huskies (2-2) with five goals.

• Gophers junior forward Sarah Potomak was named to Canada's team for the Four Nations Cup, which will be held Nov. 6-10 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. She was one of the final cuts for Canada's 2018 Olympic team.

Hamilton backs cause

Olympic figure skating champion Scott Hamilton will be at the Bloomington Ice Gardens on Oct. 19 to emcee a fundraiser for cancer research and patient care at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

Tickets for Hamilton's "Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer" events, a VIP Luncheon at the Minnesota Valley Country Club or the evening on-ice celebration featuring seven local figure skating clubs, can be purchased at crowdrise.com.

Four join U runners

The Gophers men's cross-country team added four freshmen: Declan Dahlberg and Khalid Hussein, and redshirts Seth Ellison and Dawson LaRance. The latter ran for the university's track and field team last spring.