The No. 10 Gophers women’s track and field team won two titles on Friday on the first day of the Big Ten meet in Bloomington, Ind.

Nicolle Murphy won the javelin (180 feet, 5 inches) while Temi Ogunrinde took first in the hammer throw (219-8) for the second year in a row. It was also the second conference title for Muphy, who won her first in 2016.

The Gophers have 42 points after three events for the early lead.

Stunner for U tennis

The Gophers men’s tennis team upset No. 19 Georgia 4-3 in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Norman, Okla. Felix Corwin defeated Wayne Montgomery of the Bulldogs 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 for the clinching point.

Matic Spec, Josip Krstanovic and Marino Alpeza also had singles wins for No. 37 Minnesota (16-8), which will play No. 14 Oklahoma at noon Saturday in the second round.

U baseball falls

The Gophers baseball team lost 6-5 to visiting Michigan State in Big Ten baseball. The Spartans scored five runs in the fourth and broke a 5-all tie in the sixth on Marty Bechina’s homer.

Ben Mezzenga, Cole McDevitt and Micah Coffey all had three hits for No. 15 Minnesota (32-13, 14-4 Big Ten), which remained tied for first place in the conference with Michigan after the Wolverines lost 10-3 to Illinois.

Rematch in final

Augustana beat Concordia (St. Paul) 8-4 in Sioux Falls, S.D., to advance to the noon title game Saturday in the NSIC baseball tournament. The Vikings (43-8) scored six runs on one hit and six walks in the fourth inning.

The Golden Bears then beat top-seeded Minot State 4-2 to earn another chance against Augustana. Isaac Hormann had two RBI for Concordia and reliever Louie Varland allowed only one hit and struck out nine in four innings.

Johnnies, Royals win

St. John’s defeated Gustavus 6-3 and Bethel edged St. Thomas 5-4 in 10 innings in the four-team, double-elimination phase of the MIAC baseball tournament at CHS Field. Jeron Terres was 3-for-5 for the Johnnies (33-6) with an RBI single in their four-run first inning. Joey Fredrickson’s bases-loaded walk drove in the winning run for the Royals.

Tommies advance

Trailing 3-1 after four innings, host St. Thomas rallied to beat Wisconsin-Oshkosh 7-3 to reach the championship game of an NCAA Division III softball regional. Five Tommies had multihit games and six different players scored for St. Thomas (37-6), which is 13-0 at home. Reliever Sammy Hogan gave up one run in 4⅔ innings for the win.

The No. 7-ranked Tommies will play No. 23 Central (Iowa) (29-11) at noon Saturday, and if the visitors win, a second title game will follow.

O’Neill retires

Cretin-Derham Hall boys’ hockey coach Jim O’Neill stepped down Friday, ending a 38-year career at the school that was highlighted by three state tournament appearances and the 2006 Class 2A state championship. Matt Funk, coach of St. Paul Academy last season, was named his replacement.

Jim Paulsen

Etc.

• Bloomington Jefferson’s Scott Cater became the first boys’ lacrosse high school coach in state history to reach 200 career victories when the Jaguars defeated Minneapolis 15-6 on Friday.

• Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman Matt Denman, of Prior Lake, committed to the Gophers on Twitter. The 6-0, 181-pound Denman, 20, had four goals and 26 assists for his USHL team this past season.